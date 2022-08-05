Olney’s Cooper Tate is the first to ever receive the Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth Pop Tab Professional award.

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — An Olney boy who has been collecting pop tabs to bring to the Ronald McDonald House got his massive collection delivered to Fort Worth safe and sound.

Cooper Tate learned about the Ronald Mcdonald House pop tab program and decided to start gathering some up, with the help of family, friends and all of you in Texoma who delivered some to the KFDX studios.

The money from the pop tabs goes to the RMH’s operating budget.

The house is a home away from home for families who have a child being taken care of at one of the area hospitals.

Cooper delivered bags on bags of tabs during the RMH’s Popsicles and Pop Tabs event to help keep families close to their sick child through free lodging.

They even gave Cooper the Pop Tab Professional Award.

“We are so excited to name Cooper Tate our Pop Tab Professional for all of his hard work in serving as the ambassador in his community and raising all these pop tops for us at the Ronald McDonald House,” RMH Fort Worth Community Engagement Manager Amy Norris said.

He’s the first one to ever receive the award.

Cooper said while this was just supposed to be a summer project, because of the response, they may make it an annual thing.