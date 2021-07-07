Olney drug, alcohol treatment center seeking community aid to keep doors open

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — A drug and alcohol treatment center in Texoma is calling the community to action in order to continue serving the city of Olney.

House of Mercy Enterprises will celebrate four years of service in September, but Kimberly Smith, Assistant Director of House of Mercy, said their organization is hurting financially.

“This last year hit us hard and we are in danger of closing our doors for good,” Smith said.

House of Mercy is the only facility in Texas that accepts married couples with kids, and they never turn away based on a person or couple’s ability to pay.

“We pride ourselves on not turning people away if they don’t have the funds to enter our program but the way things are looking, we will have to tell 28 people they have to find somewhere else to go,” Smith said.

One of three faith-based drug and alcohol treatment facilities in Texas, House of Mercy boasts a 90% success rate for those who complete their year-long program.

“We know the Lord will provide, but we sure could use some help,” Smith said.

If you’d like to help House of Mercy continue its successful treatment program, follow the link below to donate.