Olney entrepreneur takes a stand after city officials move forward with alcohol ban near schools

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL)— Following an election that cleared the way for alcohol sales in Olney, city council members are moving forward with a plan that would ban alcohol sales within 1000 feet of a school.

A move that has one local entrepreneur Oscar Munoz fighting back.

TABC rules allow cities to pass 500 foot “alcohol free zones” around school buildings, but an exception states that only cities with 900 thousand or more may extend that ordinance to 1,000 feet.

Reasons why Munoz spent the evening standing outside city hall with a sign trying to draw attention to his cause before Monday night’s city council meeting.

A cause he said he is prepared to take to the governor’s office.

“I strongly feel that there are forces bigger than I could. That have stopped me from reach the further goal. And I’m asking Governor Abbott to please help Olney. If there is smoke, there has to be fire. And if there isn’t, just clear the smoke, please,” Munoz said.

“We believe that is in the best interest for the community for the town and creating a safe environment for kids coming to and from school and we also don’t believe that a liquor store being built between a 1000 foot zone of a school is best for the city of Olney,” Olney Mayor Rue Rogers said.

During Monday night city council meeting, Munoz was given time to address council members during public comment but said he isn’t hopeful about affecting any policy in the city.

Munoz recently purchased a building he intended to use as a liquor store once Olney allowed alcohol sales and said he feels like the city is doing everything they can to make sure he is able to open his store.