OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Olney was left without water again after another leak was found in their water system.

On Tuesday, March 7, the City of Olney posted shortly after 9 p.m. that another leak had been found on a 12-inch line coming into town from the Water Plant.

They turned off the water while it was being repaired. There was not an estimated time of when water would be turned back on, but by 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, no update had been posted.

The City first posted on Monday, saying that water would be turned off citywide after they discovered an isolated leak. By Tuesday morning, they said water had been restored, but the city was now under a boil order.

By Tuesday afternoon, the City posted that water restoration might result in low pressure as more people got off work and used their water.

Olney ISD announced they would be closed for the second day due to the leaks on Wednesday, March 8. Classes are expected to resume on Thursday.

The City posted shortly after 7:30 a.m. that potable and non-potable water was available for citizens at Gazebo Park off of Main Street. You’re asked to bring something to carry the water in.

