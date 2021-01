Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County is expected to get more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Department of State Health Services’ Vaccination Hub, Olney Hamilton Hospital District is expected to get 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine the week of Jan. 11.