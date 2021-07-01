‘Olney in America’ used to celebrate 4th of July and show off city

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first ever ‘Olney in America’ July Fest saw a whole lot of people celebrating the fourth.

While the nation’s birthday is the cause for celebration, organizers say it’s also a chance to show off what Olney has to offer.

The Fourth of July…

“It’s my favorite holiday. I love the Fourth of July, I’ve always loved the Fourth of July. I love America and it’s just great to celebrate our independence,” Olney Mayor Rue Rogers said.

…independence day in America.

“You’re looking back to history and you’re looking back as to our founding. All the sacrifices that have been made to get us to this point and I think sometimes we forget what it took to get us to the point where we can have freedom,” Olney Chamber of Commerce board member Dan Branum.

This momentous celebration of freedom by many across the country is allowing small communities like Olney to show off their town.

“Olney is a great place to live and a great place to work, great place to raise a family. So we wanted to showcase that to all of Texoma and invite the whole Texoma area out to come see this place because Olney is growing. There’s a lot of great things going on here,” Rogers said.

As the celebration begins this weekend, city officials are glad people came out to celebrate and hope they come back to see all that Olney has to offer.

“I moved here three years ago and honestly it’s a hidden gem. But we fell in love with it. And Olney has got more jobs and more good economy going than most small towns which is really what makes it different,” Branum said.

A small town with a good economy that is hoping to keep moving forward and celebrate along the way.

Branum says the chamber hopes to keep having events like this in the future.

Visit the Olney Chamber of Commerce website for more information.