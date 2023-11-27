OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Olney Independent School District is sending one of their Future Farmers of America members to the State competition.

Morgan Simmons

Morgan Simmons placed first in Greenhand Creed for FFA on Monday, November 20, and will compete this Friday, December 1, in Huntsville.

If she is named a state finalist, she will compete again on Saturday, December 2.

If you are wondering what Greenhand Creed is for FFA, it is a public-speaking competition for 7th, 8th and 9th grade members.

The competition is designed to help young members blossom into FFA leaders.

Congratulations and good luck to Morgan Simmons and the Olney ISD Future Farmers of America!