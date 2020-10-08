Olney ISD to close all its schools, facilities until Tuesday, Oct. 13

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a Facebook post published on Wednesday, Oct. 7, Olney Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Greg Roach announced all Olney ISD schools and facilities will close from Thursday, Oct. 8 to Monday, Oct. 12, due to COVID-19.

In the post, Roach also said all activities will be cancelled through Tuesday, Oct, 13 and set to resume Wednesday, Oct. 14.

School is set to resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Roach also said be sure to monitor the school’s website and social media pages for more updates.