OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Olney ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday, January 27 and 28, due to student and staff absences.

A Facebook post sent out by the school district announced that classes will not resume until Monday, January 31.

The absences are due to spread of Covid-19 and other illnesses in the district. The buildings will be cleaned and sanitized during the closure.

Extracurricular activities will remain as scheduled, and all administrative offices will be open.