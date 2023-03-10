OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — One Texoma school made a name for themselves at the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association (TMSCA) Regional Meet in Azle.

The meet was held on Saturday, March 4. The Olney Junior High TMSCA came away from the meet with several distinctions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At the Regional meet, students were able to qualify for the state competition by earning a predetermined score, by placing as one of the top three individuals by classification by grade level or by being on one of the top two teams on any or all of 4 contests: Number Sense, Calculator Applications, Mathematics, and Science.

Olney Junior High brought home the top team awards in all four events for 2A schools, as well as the Sweepstakes award, earning more cumulative points than several 5A and 6A schools.

Number Sense Medalists

Calculator Applications Medalists

Mathematics Medalists

Science Medalists

“Top Gun” Sophie Roach

TMSCA Sweepstakes Team



Sophie Roach earned “Top Gun” for 2A competitors, placing 1st in Number Sense, 1st in Calculator Applications, 1st in Mathematics and 2nd in Science.

Those pictured with the Sweepstakes team are: Kendall Bailey, Ben Baran, Mackenzie Berngen, Jett Brock, Kane Brock, Jasmine Bryan, Braelyn Casteel, Darla Castillo, Tucker Cortinez, Richard Elizondo, Aubree Englishbee, Jacobi Esquivel, Pedro Gonzalez, Shaine Grard, Gannon Guy, Oaklan Hopkins, Grace Jeske, Colby Johnson, Marlee Lane, Jaxxon Laurent, Samuel Lee, Adrian Melchor, Crayton Nash, Jordynn Petty, Victoria Pint, Bennett Powers, Sophie Roach, Odin Savard, AJ Solano, Jackson Spurlock, Ava Stewart, Foster Sullivan, Harris Sullivan, tag-along Trey Geter and mascot Harold the potato.

Tucker Cortinez and Mackenzie Berngen were added to the list of State competitors. Olney Junior High will take 28 competitors to the State meet in San Antonio April 1, 2023.

The team is coached by Ms. Rhonda Geter and Dr. Greg Roach.