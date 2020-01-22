Olney juniors host fundraiser for Project Graduation, prom

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The juniors at Olney High School are welcoming the community out to support their Donkey Basketball Game and Hamburger Supper fundraiser for projects for the school.

The dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 1 at 5:50 p.m. followed by the basketball game at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the basketball game are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets for the hamburger supper are $8. Folks can purchase advanced tickets at Olney Interbank and Hometown Coffee & Tea.

Funds will help pay for prom and Project Graduation.

For more information, call Julie Hinson at 940-561-6559 or email her at juliehinson10@gmail.com.