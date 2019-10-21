Olney man arrested for alleged assault at motel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Olney man is jailed after Wichita Falls police said he knocked a woman down and took things from her purse.

Lyle Livingston is charged with robbery and his bond is set at $25,000.

The victim told officers she was in a room at Motel 6 on Central Freeway when Livingston hit her with his fist on the side of her head and she collapsed on the floor.

He said Livingston got her purse and took out her social security card, driver’s license, phone and a casino card. She said as he was doing that, she locked herself in the bathroom until he left.

Officers said they found Livingston on Maurine and searched him and found the stolen items on him.