Olney man arrested for alleged assault at motel

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Olney man is jailed after Wichita Falls police said he knocked a woman down and took things from her purse.

Lyle Livingston is charged with robbery and his bond is set at $25,000.

The victim told officers she was in a room at Motel 6 on Central Freeway when Livingston hit her with his fist on the side of her head and she collapsed on the floor.

He said Livingston got her purse and took out her social security card, driver’s license, phone and a casino card. She said as he was doing that, she locked herself in the bathroom until he left.

Officers said they found Livingston on Maurine and searched him and found the stolen items on him.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

David Frizzel performs at Electra's grand theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "David Frizzel performs at Electra's grand theater"

Early morning shooting in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early morning shooting in WF"

State Trooper By Day, King By Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Trooper By Day, King By Night"

Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman"

TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign"

Burkburnett smoking ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett smoking ordinances"

Tornado touches down in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Dallas"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19"

Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money"

Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money"

Early voting begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting begins"

Gilbert Ave Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gilbert Ave Shooting"