WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Olney Police Department released a statement via social media to let the public know to be careful when using heat lamps and blankets to warm yourself or your pets.

When using heaters or lamps leave at least three feet of space between lamps and bedding to prevent a fire. Also Avoid overloading power strips and outlets with too many devices.

With the extreme cold that we are seeing we want to remind you to keep yourself, your pipes, your pets and your plants safe if you’re going to be outdoors for an extended period of time. If you believe it is too cold outside bring your pets indoors or properly heat their areas but be aware of the heating preventive procedures.

Two houses have already been reportedly a total loss from structure fires that were caused by heat lamps.