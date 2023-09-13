OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Olney Police Department warned the public to be aware of several instances of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.

In a Public Service Announcement posted to their Facebook, police are asking businesses to make sure employees are trained to recognize fake bills.

Counterfeit bills will usually have warnings printed on the money that says: “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY,” as well as “COPY” on the front and back of the bills.

The serial numbers will also match on all of the bills.

Olney Police are asking anyone who recognizes someone trying to pass a fake bill to call the police immediately.