The City of Olney turned off water after a water line broke.

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — An isolated water leak caused the City of Olney to temporarily shutoff water.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Olney, a broken water line and damaged valve were replaced following the discovery of an isolated leak. During the repair, water was shut off citywide.

As of 6:45 a.m., March 7, the City said their team was reopening valves and building pressure. However, they said it would be several hours before water was restored to the entire town.

Olney is now under a Boil Order until further notice.

Olney ISD announced they would be canceling school for the day. Classes will resume Wednesday, March 8.