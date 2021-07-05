Olympic gymnasts influence Texoma kids to try the sport

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Grace, beauty, power. The words to describe the athleticism and the personality of dominant gymnast Simone Biles.

Almost every gymnast in the world looks to her for inspiration, including those at Gymnastics Sport Center Storm.

“If you see Simone Biles on TV, on the floor, that’s like ‘well I want to do that one day.’ So that is what keeps me motivated to keep going,” Emily Anderson said.

“You hear about it all the time, ‘oh Simone Biles did this,’ and it’s like, well we got some work to do to get to that level. But we’re gonna keep working as hard as we can. You can see behind me all the pictures and we’ve got all the Olympic champions over here. So we put it up and give them something to aspire to,” head coach Arron Littleton said.

Every four years, gymnasts dazzle audiences around the world with their skills and inspire children to want to do the same.

“Every Olympic year, you tend to get a bump. Gymnastics isn’t always in the public eye but it is during the Olympics. Everybody knows Simone Biles whether you watch gymnastics or not,” Littleton said. “There’s millions of little girls who would never consider gymnastics before who will wanna be doing it in about a month, month and a half.”

As Biles and the rest of the gymnasts around the world continue to inspire today’s youth, coaches and current gymnasts encourage anyone interested in the sport to get on board.

“It just takes a lot of practice to get up there and that it’s just really fun to do. You get to do harder skills and just to work with the coaches is so much fun,” Anderson said.

“There are a lot of kids who do it. We’ve got over 200 kids who do it. So people are interested in health and wellness and gymnastics can provide,” Littleton said.

For a sport that’s only spotlighted every four years, its impact is unmatched.

