On the run murder suspect captured

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted for murder in Wichita Falls was taken into custody Sunday night.

Cody Stage is a suspect in the murder of Donald Best that occurred November 4, 2020.

Stage was taken into custody by the United States Marshal Service in Logan, Oklahoma, according to officials with WFPD.

Stage was out on a reduced bond from one million dollars to $500,000 when police said he cut off his court ordered ankle monitor on June 4, 2021.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the arrest was not a result of any Wichita Falls Crime Stopper tips.

July 23 2021 05:30 am
