Oncor asking people to conserve energy until Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Oncor is asking that residents conserve energy until Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

If you lose power during this storm; though, you can call your retail energy provider and they’ll make the report to Oncor.

You can contact Oncor directly at 888-313-4747.

The most effective way might be to set up your account on the My-Oncor app.

Oncor officials said they always recommend having plenty of batteries for extra radios or flashlights and maybe USB ports with phone charging capabilities.