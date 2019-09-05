Oncor: ERCOT officials ask Texans to conserve energy

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the high temperatures across Texas, officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas are asking folks to reduce their electricity into Thursday night.

Folks with ERCO said customers are encouraged to conserve electricity from 2—7 p.m.

Here are a few tips to help save electricity as demand is expected to reach record-breaking levels.

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2—7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 2—7 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.) especially during peak demand hours.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

For more information, click here.