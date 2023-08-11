WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday night’s storms have left many in Wichita Falls and surrounding communities like Iowa Park and Kamay, without power.

According to Oncor’s area manager, Gordon Drake, 10,000 customers lost power at the peak of the storm.

At last check, there are around 7,500 customers who remain without power. Drake said this will be an extended outage and there is no estimated timeline for power restoration.

Oncor is still in the damage evaluation period and is working to assess the infrastructure in the area but Oncor will continue to work around the clock to restore power to all customers that are stable enough to regain service.

Drake said if you have elderly loved ones who are without power, please check in with them and if you are able, to help them make other arrangements.

Drake wants to strongly encourage citizens to stay clear of down poles and wires and call 9-1-1 to report them.

The city of Wichita Falls has opened cooling stations in Wichita Falls. They are located at the Red Cross on 5th Street and Evangel Church is located on Barnett Road. The Red Cross is pet-friendly and Evangel Church does not allow pets. Both stations are open until 8 p.m.