Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are directing traffic after a weather-related power outage strikes more than 1,000 customers.

According to Oncor’s website, as of 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, 1,308 customers were without power in central Wichita Falls.

A WFPD officer on scene said the outage was weather-related, but they don’t expect the outage to last.

The power flickered once about 9:15 p.m. and was returning to stores around the area about 9:20 p.m., though some stores were still without power.

Oncor’s website stated all power is expected to return around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hirschi JROTC holds pre-deployment ceremony for students entering armed forces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi JROTC holds pre-deployment ceremony for students entering armed forces"

Vernon College nursing helps special education students overcome fears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon College nursing helps special education students overcome fears"

Plans underway after WF residents approve hotel occupancy tax increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans underway after WF residents approve hotel occupancy tax increase"

WFPD arrests three suspects in capital murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD arrests three suspects in capital murder case"

Man takes plea deal for allegedly threatening to disfigure wife, assaulting children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man takes plea deal for allegedly threatening to disfigure wife, assaulting children"

Driver stable at URHC following Wednesday morning rollover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver stable at URHC following Wednesday morning rollover"

WFPD arrests three suspects in capital murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD arrests three suspects in capital murder case"

Arrest in Eddie Donte Hill murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest in Eddie Donte Hill murder"

Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum."

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."