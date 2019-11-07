Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are directing traffic after a weather-related power outage strikes more than 1,000 customers.

According to Oncor’s website, as of 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, 1,308 customers were without power in central Wichita Falls.

A WFPD officer on scene said the outage was weather-related, but they don’t expect the outage to last.

The power flickered once about 9:15 p.m. and was returning to stores around the area about 9:20 p.m., though some stores were still without power.

Oncor’s website stated all power is expected to return around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

