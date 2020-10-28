Oncor officials work to restore power across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The weather is not only affecting power in Wichita County but it’s also affecting power to many homes in Clay and Archer Counties.



Oncor is reporting more than 100 small outages are affecting around 4,000 customers.



They peaked out with more than 7,000 customers without power earlier Tuesday.



Oncor representative Gordon Drake said they brought in additional resources to help moving forward.



Now they just ask the public for patience as they continue working.

“When the lights are out, it becomes, you lose the normality of it, you lose that and it’s cold temperatures but be patient cause we’re going to continue to work and try and get it back on as safe as possible,” Drake said.

Drake emphasized to not go near any downed power lines, instead, immediately call 911 or Oncor at (877) 373-4858.

