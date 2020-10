WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Wichita Falls, Oncor Representative Gordon Drake more than 1200 customers are currently without power due to ice on the power lines.

As of 7:30 a.m. more than 1200 customers are without power and an estimated 2000 customers were without power earlier in the morning. Oncor representatives will be working on restoring power to all customers throughout the day.

