Oncor prepares for possible power outages during winter weather

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— With temperatures so low, utility companies like Oncor are staying very busy keeping everyone safe and warm.

And, Oncor wants us to stay as up-to-date and connected as possible, in the event of power outages.

You can always call your retail energy provider, and they’ll make the report to Oncor.

Or you can contact Oncor directly. The most effective way to do that is by setting up your account on the “My-cor” app.

Oncor area manager Gordon Drake advises all to stay off the roads and if the power does go out, check on your neighbors, and stay away from downed power lines.

Drake adds they always recommend having plenty of batteries for extra radios or flashlights and maybe USB ports with phone charging capabilities.

You can even register for text alerts by texting 66267.

There’s also an Oncor outage number at (888)-313-4747.