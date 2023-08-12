WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A down burst was the cause of severe damage across the area Thursday night. Several homes and businesses reported damage and power outages.

According to the Oncor outage map, 1,729 were still without power in the greater Wichita Falls area as of 11 a.m. Saturday. The storms rolled in Thursday night, with a promise with much need rain but brought sudden and damaging downforce wind with it. While dealing with that, emergency crews had another disaster fall into their laps’ in the form of a large wildfire Friday afternoon.

It started around 4 p.m. and threatened apartments and churches near Southwest Parkway. Fire crews from all over converged on the small area of land mostly hidden behind the North Texas State Hospital in between state Highway 79 and Southwest Parkway.

Oncor, according to its outage map website, services nearly 4 million customers in the area. Over 3,500 customers are still affected with over 100 active outages.