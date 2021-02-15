Oncor reports ‘significantly extended’ outages, restoration time unknown

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Thousands of Wichita County residents remain without power as sub-freezing temperatures are expected to continue for several more days.
Oncor announced on their Twitter account that their expected “rolling blackout” times of 15-45 minutes have been “significantly extended”.
A later tweet on Oncor’s account said the times of power restoration are unknown, reiterating that outages could last for hours.
Over 14,000 customers in Wichita County are currently without power.
According to viewer reports, some areas in Wichita Falls have been without power since around 3 a.m. Monday morning.
Lindsay Barker with the City of Wichita Falls said there are currently not any warming centers open, but the emergency preparedness coordinator is monitoring the situation closely.
According to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, those in need should reach out to Faith Mission (for men and families) or Faith Refuge (for women) in case of an emergency.
Texoma Power Outages
Information listed below provided by PowerOutages.us and will be updated throughout the day.
Wichita County — 14,546 outages (23.8%)
- Oncor — 14,546 outages
Archer County — 3,573 outages (71.47%)
- Oncor — 3,573 outages
Clay County — 1,237 outages (24.3%)
- Oncor — 1,236 outages
- Texas new Mexico Power — 1 outage
Baylor County — 605 outages (34.83%)
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative — 599 outages
- Oncor — 6 outages
Wilbarger County — 109 outages (1.37%)
- American Electric Power Texas — 109 outages
Montague County — 2,364 outages
- Cooke County Electric Cooperative Association — 1,094 outages
- Wise Electric Cooperative — 794 outages
- Oncor — 253 outages
- Texas New Mexico Power — 223 outages
Young County — 4,440 outages (52.91%)
- Oncor — 4,416 outages
- United Cooperative Services — 21 outages
- Texas New Mexico Power — 3 outages
Jack County — 353 outages (6.52%)
- Oncor — 351 outages
- United Cooperative Services — 1 outage
- Wise Electric Cooperative — 1 outage
Throckmorton County — 948 outages (93.12%)
- American Electric Power Texas — 933 outages
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative — 15 outages
Hardeman County — 1,151 outages (45.12%)
- American Electric Power Texas — 1,151 outages
Foard County — 11 outages (1.02%)
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative — 11 outages