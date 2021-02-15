Oncor reports ‘significantly extended’ outages, restoration time unknown

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Thousands of Wichita County residents remain without power as sub-freezing temperatures are expected to continue for several more days.

Oncor announced on their Twitter account that their expected “rolling blackout” times of 15-45 minutes have been “significantly extended”.

EMERGENCY UPDATE: Due to the severity of the electric generation shortfall, our expected outage length of 15 to 45 minutes has been significantly extended. Outages due to this electric emergency could last for hours & we ask you to be prepared. (1/3) — Oncor (@oncor) February 15, 2021

A later tweet on Oncor’s account said the times of power restoration are unknown, reiterating that outages could last for hours.

EMERGENCY UPDATE: While we are likely aware of your outage, restoration times are not yet known and outages could last for hours. Follow these tips for staying warm when power is out. If you are experiencing a life-threatening or emergency event, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/sticlXbm07 — Oncor (@oncor) February 15, 2021

Over 14,000 customers in Wichita County are currently without power.

According to viewer reports, some areas in Wichita Falls have been without power since around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Lindsay Barker with the City of Wichita Falls said there are currently not any warming centers open, but the emergency preparedness coordinator is monitoring the situation closely.

According to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, those in need should reach out to Faith Mission (for men and families) or Faith Refuge (for women) in case of an emergency.

Texoma Power Outages

Information listed below provided by PowerOutages.us and will be updated throughout the day.

Wichita County — 14,546 outages (23.8%)

Oncor — 14,546 outages

Archer County — 3,573 outages (71.47%)

Oncor — 3,573 outages

Clay County — 1,237 outages (24.3%)

Oncor — 1,236 outages

Texas new Mexico Power — 1 outage

Baylor County — 605 outages (34.83%)

Tri-County Electric Cooperative — 599 outages

Oncor — 6 outages

Wilbarger County — 109 outages (1.37%)

American Electric Power Texas — 109 outages

Montague County — 2,364 outages

Cooke County Electric Cooperative Association — 1,094 outages

Wise Electric Cooperative — 794 outages

Oncor — 253 outages

Texas New Mexico Power — 223 outages

Young County — 4,440 outages (52.91%)

Oncor — 4,416 outages

United Cooperative Services — 21 outages

Texas New Mexico Power — 3 outages

Jack County — 353 outages (6.52%)

Oncor — 351 outages

United Cooperative Services — 1 outage

Wise Electric Cooperative — 1 outage

Throckmorton County — 948 outages (93.12%)

American Electric Power Texas — 933 outages

Tri-County Electric Cooperative — 15 outages

Hardeman County — 1,151 outages (45.12%)

American Electric Power Texas — 1,151 outages

Foard County — 11 outages (1.02%)