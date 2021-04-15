One arrest made in January shots fired call in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest is made in an alleged attempted shooting in January.

Kayla Williams is jailed on a $50,000 bond for two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said two women said Williams and her sister came to a house on Marconi and threatened them. They later returned to the house and fired three shots at them.

Police found damage to the hood and a damaged bullet.

Officers found the suspects’ vehicle parked on Best Boulevard and surrounded the house.

Both suspects were detained and questioned.

Police say they admitted being in an argument but denied firing shots.

Officers found two spent shells in the back seat of the vehicle and also additional ammunition.

They say the victims said they began having problems and confrontations with Williams and her sister ever since a child protective service report was filed on Williams.