One arrested after police pursuit of stolen van

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is in custody and one other is at large after a police pursuit in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon.

According to police reports, Special Operations Officers were conducting surveillance in the 100 block of Lee Street and saw several persons get in a green minivan reported stolen in December.

Police made a traffic stop at North Wichita and North Travis and said as soon as the officer got out of his vehicle, the van sped off. Police began pursuit through residential areas at up to 70 miles per hour and lost sight of the van. A few minutes later another officer found it unoccupied in the alley of the 1300 block of North 8th Street.

A perimeter was set up and police said the driver of the stolen van, Zachary Day, 23, was located walking on a nearby street. They said he admitted being in the van but denied being the driver.

A search of nearby homes failed to turn up the other man seen getting in the van, and no information about a possible female passenger was given.

Day has 11 previous arrests and a felony warrant in Baylor County for the forgery of an elderly person. He was also charged for theft of mail from an August warrant. Day has a previous conviction for evading arrest.