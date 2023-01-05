WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, they’ve been on the lookout for Harris’ black Chevy truck.

Around 2:30 this afternoon, Duke said one investigator was patrolling the area when he spotted Harris’ truck. He said when Harris saw the deputy, he pulled into a private driveway before doing donuts and stirring up a lot of dust.

He said Harris then bailed from the vehicle and took off on foot. Wichita County deputies quickly set up a perimeter where the search began for Harris. Even bringing a canine out to help with the search.

Duke said Harris was wanted for an active parole warrant and faces evading charges as well. He said a juvenile saw part of the suspect’s clothing as he was hiding in a bale of hay and notified Wichita County deputies, who then were able to arrest him.