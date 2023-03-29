WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was arrested after shots were fired at a local bar early Wednesday morning.

Just after 2:30 Wednesday, March 29, officers were called to the Player’s Lounge in reference to gunshots.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Cary Venable, a fight broke out, and the suspect shot a gun in the air.

A black Chevy Cruise was seen leaving the area and was stopped shortly after by a Wichita County deputy.

The deputy arrested someone in that vehicle for discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. Other charges are pending, and there were no injuries.

As of right now we do not have the name of the suspect, but stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this incident.