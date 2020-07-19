One arrested after WFPD responds to high-priority gunshots near Avenue T

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is arrested Sunday morning after Wichita Falls police officers responded to a high-priority gunshots call just off Kell Boulevard.

At least 12 police units responded to the call in the 3000 block of Sherman Road just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said witnesses said there was a man shooting a gun into the air.

When officers arrived on scene, they told the man to stop but said he fled from the area.

After the short chase, officers arrested the man in the 3200 block of Avenue T.

A WFPD sargent on scene said the man will be charged with evading police officers, and other charges could be added once booked into the Wichita County Jail.

No injuries are reported, but officers are investigating the area for potential property damage. Officers said more information will be available Monday morning.