WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex involving a self-proclaimed manager/maintenance man.

WFPD Sgt. Deanna Tofte said officers responded to the Scotland Park Motel & Apartments in reference to gunshots around 2 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they talked to the self-proclaimed manager/maintenance man Chadwick Smith, 48, who said there was a dispute between a male and female.

He said he tried to stop the altercation and shot one of the two tenants. The victim was taken by AMR to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

Smith was placed under arrest but his charges have not been released.

