WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said one person is in custody after allegedly crashing into another vehicle on Kell Freeway East Tuesday afternoon while under the influence.

According to police, the call came in around 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 for an accident with a possible pin-in situation on Kell Freeway East near the overpass of Kemp Boulevard.

At least 11 units with the Wichita Falls Police Department and 6 units with the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to police on the scene, a woman in a white Toyota car was headed east on the freeway in the direction of Kemp Boulevard.

Police said the white Toyota crossed over several lanes and struck a dark-colored sedan, knocking it into the guard rail.

Authorities said the dark sedan came to rest off of the freeway and in the bushes of the median, while the white Toyota remained on the road.

According to our crew at the scene, the driver of the sedan only suffered minor injuries.

Our crew at the scene said the driver of the white car was taken into custody after police said they suspected she was driving while intoxicated.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.