BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in custody after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Burkburnett.

According to the Burkburnett Police Department, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road in reference to a possible shooting.

Officers apprehended the suspect, and Burk PD said there is no danger to the public.

At this time, the condition of the victim is unknown.

