One arrested in Olney drug bust

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to DPS officer Dan Buesing, Friday morning DPS Special Agents along with the Young County Sheriff’s Office and the Olney PD conducted an operation at a residence on West Howard Street in Olney.

One person who lives in the neighborhood told our newsroom that they heard gunshots about 4:30 this morning in that area.

The operation ended with one arrest for which charges are still pending but related to possession of illegal substances.

The house was occupied with many adults who are being questioned and the investigation is ongoing.

