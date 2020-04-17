1  of  4
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties Total number of recovered COVID-19 cases reaches 15 in Wichita Co., no new cases confirmed Total COVID-19 case number jumps to 57 in Comanche Co. after five more cases confirmed Montague Co. announces sixth COVID-19 case
Live Now:
DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE:
1  of  14
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

One arrested in Olney drug bust

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to DPS officer Dan Buesing, Friday morning DPS Special Agents along with the Young County Sheriff’s Office and the Olney PD conducted an operation at a residence on West Howard Street in Olney.

One person who lives in the neighborhood told our newsroom that they heard gunshots about 4:30 this morning in that area.

The operation ended with one arrest for which charges are still pending but related to possession of illegal substances.

The house was occupied with many adults who are being questioned and the investigation is ongoing.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News