One arrested, one at large after police identify suspects in recent sports store robberies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is in custody and another remains at large after officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department identified two suspects in a pair of recent robberies from local sporting goods stores.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said in a press release both suspects of a recent Hibbett Sports and Academy Sports robberies have been identified.

Shaundrea Dyon Ransom, 40, was identified as the female who entered the store and took the items.

Ransom was arrested on Tuesday, November 9 by the WFPD Tactical Unit on two counts of robbery, which occurred at Hibbett Sports and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Sgt. Eipper also said the driver of the Pontiac G-6 used to flee has been identified as Kassidy Latham, 24, who remains at large on an outstanding warrant for the offense of robbery.

Suspected driver, Kassidy Latham, 24

Suspect Shaundrea Ransom, 40 Images provided courtesy the Wichita Falls Police Department

The registered owner of the vehicle, Jasona Ransom, was interviewed by police and is no longer a suspect in the incident.

If you have information on the location of Kassidy Latham, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.