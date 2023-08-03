WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One suspect is in custody after a stabbing on the 600 block of Central Freeway at the Wayfarer Motel.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the former resident, who was recently kicked out, broke back into the residency in his apartment and got into a physical altercation with a male that was inside the apartment sometime after 10 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Police said the former resident ended up stabbing the man inside.

Both individuals had cuts on their faces, and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to learn more.