One brother in jail after fight involving fists, feet, hammer, gun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An altercation among three brothers in Iowa Park involving fists, feet, a hammer, and a gun leads to jail time for the youngest sibling.

For Iowa Park police, it began with a 911 call, which disconnected before the dispatcher got any information.

Police were sent to the location of the call in the 100 block of Garden Street where they found the two older brothers outside.

The brothers told police their younger brother Perry Tate, 59, lived there with his mother and was now locked inside a bedroom with a gun after all three were involved in the altercation inside.

An officer was able to talk to Perry and get his version of what happened.

Perry told the officer he and his older brother had got in an argument in the kitchen and he pushed him into a chair, causing his brother’s arm to begin bleeding, and provoking his brother to begin kicking him.

Perry said he then grabbed the hammer and began swinging it at his brother.

Police said the older brother first said he was never hit with the hammer, and he did not want Perry to go to jail, but later said he was struck around 7 times in the leg.

Police then talked to the second brother who said when he arrived at the home Perry began “mouthing” him then charged at him, so he punched him in the face.

At this point, the second brother said Perry went inside and came out with a loaded .38 special revolver and pointed it at him and told him “You’re going to leave now.”

It was apparently at this point Perry retreated into the house and locked himself in.

Perry’s arrest record shows an arrest in 1986 for aggravated assault of a police officer, an assault in 1991, and a family violence arrest in 1998.