One COVID-19 related death, 21 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday one death related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, nine hospitalizations and 24 new recoveries in Wichita County.

Case breakdown in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed on Monday 21 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,655.

Saturday — Eight COVID-19 cases reported

Sunday — Five COVID-19 cases reported

Monday — Eight COVID-19 cases reported

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

9 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition and six patients reported to be stable.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 5, 2021 below:

First Dose — 19,228

Second Dose — 13,767

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.