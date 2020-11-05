One dead after a shooting on Avenue E and Taylor Street, Crime Stoppers issues fresh 48

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers said a person is dead after a shooting on Avenue E and Taylor Street on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

According to officer Brian Bohn, when officers arrived at a call of shots fired on the corner of Avenue E and Taylor Street at about 7:30 p.m., they saw the shooting victim deceased.

Crime Stoppers is offering a fresh 48 for information about the shooting. If your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $3,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

