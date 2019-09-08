One dead after fatal pedestrian accident in Kiowa Co.

KIOWA CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— DPS officials are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of an Oklahoma man on Sunday.

The accident happened at approximately 6:50 a.m. on State Highway 9 and County Road 2430.

DPS troopers said the driver of a 1999 Saturn SL2, Shautonna Stevenson, 39, of Hobart, and the passenger Aaron Scallion, 57, of Hobart, was Westbound on State Highway 9 when the car struck a pedestrian, Jackie Lester, 68, of Mountain View, and continued Westbound for 150 feet before coming to a stop on the roadway.

Lester was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stevenson and Scallion were both treated with minor injuries and released.

Investigators said Stevenson and Scallion were both wearing seatbelts.

