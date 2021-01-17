One dead after officer-involved shooting in Lawton this morning

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawton in which one man died Sunday morning.

According to the bureau, early Sunday morning, Jan. 17, Lawton Police Department officers were conducting a bar check at Lavash Lounge on 11th Street and Park Street.

Shots were fired outside the lounge with one shot hitting the building. Officers then began a foot pursuit with an individual that lasted several blocks before more shots were fired.

Zonterious Johnson, 24, was shot and transported to a hospital in the area where he was pronounced dead.

