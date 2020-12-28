One dead after pedestrian hit by semi-truck in Vernon

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department received a 911 call at 12:16 a.m. on December 28, 2020 reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Highway 287.

Vernon Police responded to Highway 287 Northbound at Bentley road and found a subject who had been struck by a semi-truck trailer lying on Highway 287. The pedestrian who was identified as Mitchell Lee Foster of Vernon had extensive injuries and was deceased on location, according to Chief of Police Randy Agan.

The Justice of the Peace for Wilbarger County was notified and responded to the accident scene and officially pronounced Foster deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed that the semi-truck was northbound on 287 crossing the Bentley Street overpass, as Foster was walking southbound in the northbound lane of traffic.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The case is still under investigation by the Vernon Police Department.