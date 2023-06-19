Police investigating a possible shooting at Country Park Apartments in Wichita Falls. Photo Credit: Christopher Walker/KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Police are investigating a homicide late Sunday night.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Brian Sheehan, officers received a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Professional Drive at Country Park Apartments just after 10 p.m. on June 18, 2023.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Marcus Wilson, 31, of Wichita Falls, with a gunshot wound.

Wilson was taken to United Regional where he was pronounced dead, according to Sheehan.

Sheehan said that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. He also said police are looking for anyone with information and they should contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at the non-emergency number 940-720-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information on this developing story.