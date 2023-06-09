WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, WCSO responded to the 1900 block of Sheppard Road in Wichita County near Burkburnett just around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, in reference to a shooting.

Sheriff Duke said several 9-1-1 calls were received regarding the incident.

WCSO deputies who responded to the scene said a 42-year-old male was found deceased inside a pickup truck with a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to Sheriff Duke, the identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.



Sheriff Duke said a male suspect was on the scene when deputies arrived. He said the suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

According to Sheriff Duke, the victim was at the business to pick up something with a family member. He said Friday, June 9, was the victim’s birthday.



The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the incident as a homicide, and their investigation into the incident is ongoing

Sheriff Duke said it is unclear at this time what led to the fatal gunshot. He said the suspect will be interviewed, and the charges filed against the suspect, if any, will be determined following their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more becomes available.