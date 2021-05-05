One dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian in Tillman Co. early Wednesday morning

TILLMAN CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an early morning collision in Tillman County that left a pedestrian dead.

James C. Barrett, 36 of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died early Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on US-183 in Tillman County.

According to the accident report, a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on US-183 at East 1760 Road, about 3 miles south of Manitou, Oklahoma.

Barrett was walking northbound in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision.

