One dead, another injured after fatal accident in Duncan

DUNCAN(KFDX/KJTL)— The Duncan Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a woman and seriously injured another.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

That’s when police said a Dodge pickup ran a red light on Highway 7 approaching 2nd Street, colliding with another vehicle.

The female driver inside of that car died on impact, according to authorities, and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The female passenger, who authorities believe wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was taken to an Oklahoma City Medical Facility with life-threatening injuries.



No update on her condition at this time and the names of both victims aren’t being released yet.



According to Duncan investigators, the driver of the pickup was a male juvenile.

It’s unclear whether charges will be filed as the investigation continues, but continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more information.