One dead following rollover crash in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Bowie woman is dead after being ejected from a rollover crash early Friday morning in Montague County.

According to DPS Trooper Sargeant Dan Buesing, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 59 and Payne Road Friday, September 3 around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said the driver of a Ford pickup was traveling north on Highway 59 and failed to steer around a curve while apparently traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver drove into a ditch, overcorrected and slid, causing the pickup to roll several times, ejecting the driver.

Troopers identified the driver as 21-year-old Sydney Erin Chappell of Bowie. Chappell was taken to Nocona Hospital and pronounced dead around 8:06 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Buesing, the driver was not wearing her seatbelt.