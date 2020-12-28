One dead following single rollover accident in Baylor County

BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— A Seymour woman is dead following a single rollover accident in Baylor County early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 277 west of Seymour.

According to authorities, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban, Kayce Ward, 20, of Seymour, was south on U.S. 277 when the car drove onto the improved shoulder rumble strips.

Ward jerked the wheel to the left and over-corrected to the right, causing the car to go into side skid and into the right ditch.

The car rolled several times ejecting Ward. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

