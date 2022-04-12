LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Comanche county Tuesday morning.

According to Oklahoma State Troopers, the wreck Fatality Collision occurred at 9:56 a.m. on April 12 on OK-17 west of NE 135th Street which is 2.6 miles east of Elgin in Comanche County.

A 2003 Chevrolet Suburban driven by John R. Howard, 69, of Lawton was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Howard left the road striking a fence and a tree before coming to a stop. He was pinned for 15 minutes before being freed using the jaws of life by the Elgin Fire Department.

There was one passenger in the car who was not injured. Seatbelts were in use by people in the vehicle.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.